Campanaro (ankle) returned to practice in full Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday's session, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Wake Forest product was sidelined earlier in the week with an ankle issue, but he logged a full practice session Thursday, which bodes well for Campanaro's status heading into Sunday. He's played a minor role in the offense to this point in the season with two carries and zero targets, but Campanaro is a vital part of the special teams corps as the club's primary punt returner.