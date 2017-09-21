Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Returns to practice Thursday
Campanaro (ankle) returned to practice in full Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday's session, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Wake Forest product was sidelined earlier in the week with an ankle issue, but he logged a full practice session Thursday, which bodes well for Campanaro's status heading into Sunday. He's played a minor role in the offense to this point in the season with two carries and zero targets, but Campanaro is a vital part of the special teams corps as the club's primary punt returner.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees limited role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Active Week 2•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Could help with Woodhead loss•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...