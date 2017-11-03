Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Ruled out
Campanaro (shoulder) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Campanaro will miss his second consecutive game due to a vague shoulder injury. The Ravens will be just fine at receiver, however, with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman all expected to available.
