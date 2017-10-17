Campanaro recorded three receptions for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears and added a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Sunday marked Campanaro's best game of 2017 as he not only reached the end zone on a punt return, but he also played a season-high 33 offensive snaps. That said, part of his increased role can be attributed to Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) being injured. If Perriman or Maclin are still battling their respective injuries for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Campanaro could be in line for another strong snap count in the Raven offense.