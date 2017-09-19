Campanaro had one carry for five yards in Sunday's win against the Browns and added three punt returns for a combined 19 yards.

Campanaro saw even less work Sunday than he did in Week 1 as he was on the field for a mere eight snaps against the Browns after seeing 13 such snaps in the opener. Baltimore does seem intent on getting him a touch or two each week, but he's far more of a gadget-type player than one that will be prominently featured in the offense unless one of the top three wideouts incurs an injury.