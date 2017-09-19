Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees limited role Sunday
Campanaro had one carry for five yards in Sunday's win against the Browns and added three punt returns for a combined 19 yards.
Campanaro saw even less work Sunday than he did in Week 1 as he was on the field for a mere eight snaps against the Browns after seeing 13 such snaps in the opener. Baltimore does seem intent on getting him a touch or two each week, but he's far more of a gadget-type player than one that will be prominently featured in the offense unless one of the top three wideouts incurs an injury.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Active Week 2•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Could help with Woodhead loss•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees one carry Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Lined up for roster spot•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees plenty of work Thursday•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...