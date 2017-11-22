Campanaro saw just six offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Even though Breshad Perriman was inactive, Campanaro still couldn't crack the rotation for the Ravens. He was on the field for six out of a possible 59 plays. Aside from a two-game stretch where Campanaro saw 45 and 49 percent of the snaps, Campanaro hasn't cracked the 30 percent threshold in any of his other games. He figures to remain as a fringe option in the Ravens offense.