Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees one carry Sunday
Campanaro had one carry for two yards in Sunday's season opener.
The Wake Forest product will primarily see the field on punt returns, but it appears that Baltimore will still try to occasionally get him the ball on offense. Campanaro had three impressive runs totaling 72 yards towards the end of the season, so he does have some shiftiness and explosiveness when he finds some room. Still, he's unlikely to see much more than a few touches in a given game, so his production will be volatile on a week-to-week basis.
