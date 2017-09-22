Play

Campanaro (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

A full practice participant Thursday and Friday, the fourth-year wideout should be fine to serve in his usual role as the No. 4 receiver and primary punt returner. Campanaro has gained seven yards on a pair of end-arounds but doesn't have any targets yet this season.

