Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Turns in best season of young career in 2017
Campanaro appeared in 13 games in 2017, hauling in 19 of 27 targets for 173 yards and a score and added one punt return for a touchdown.
The Wake Forest product was dinged up at different points of the year, including suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him two games, but this was still Campanaro's most productive professional season. He had never played more than four games in any of his previous three seasons and had never seen more than seven total touches from scrimmage. Injuries and poor performance from other receivers opened the door for Campanaro to fill the larger role after having been relegated to being a gadget player in the past. The Ravens could be losing some of their top veteran receivers this offseason, but Campanaro is hitting free agency in his own right. Baltimore's familiarity with Campanaro makes it feasible to see the team bringing him back on the cheap, but the Ravens will likely be adding new starting receivers externally as well.
