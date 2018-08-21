Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Big gain Monday
Crabtree caught his lone target for 29 yards in Monday night's 20-19 win over the Colts in the third preseason game.
Crabtree found real estate along the left sideline to give Joe Flacco his longest passing play of the night. Their connection helped set up a touchdown to cap Baltimore's third offensive drive. With he and John Brown now in tow, the Ravens have finally upgraded their starting receiving duo, and both players made strong impacts Monday.
