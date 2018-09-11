Crabtree caught three of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bills.

It was a solid debut from Crabtree and the rest of Baltimore's new receivers as he, John Brown, and Willie Snead all caught touchdowns. Crabtree tied for the team lead in targets as the Ravens opted to spread the ball around to several different options. Crabtree still profiles as the team's No.1 option on the outside, but Snead and Brown will continue to garner targets on a consistent basis as well. Look for Baltimore's passing attack to emphasize spreading the ball around rather than relying on one wideout to generate most of the production.