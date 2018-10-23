Crabtree caught five of nine targets for 66 yards Sunday against the Saints.

The veteran has recorded at least five catches and at least 66 yards in each of his last three games. Crabtree also owns a team-high 30 receptions over that stretch. The drop issues haven't gone away completely, but Crabtree continues to see consistent volume to give him a high floor. He'll face the Panthers on the road in Week 8.