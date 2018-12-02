Crabtree caught three of four targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.

Yes, 36 yards isn't much, but it's actually Crabtree's highest total since Week 7. The veteran target has struggled as of late, no matter whether it's Joe Flacco (hip) or Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Early during Sunday's game, Crabtree enjoyed some of the benefits of playing with a passer of Jackson's unique skillset as the rookie scrambled out of trouble and hit Crabtree over the middle for an 18-yard catch-and-run. It's hard to pay much attention to any of Baltimore's targets in what has become such a run-heavy attack, but Crabtree does have a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Chiefs, a defense that has given up a league-high 297 passing yards per game as opponents are often forced to throw while playing from behind.