Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Headed to Baltimore
Crabtree has signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After voiding the deal they had with fellow receiver Ryan Grant, the Ravens moved quickly to scoop up Crabtree, who the Raiders cut to make way for Jordy Nelson. Crabtree isn't particularly fast by NFL standards, but he did manage to log 25 TDs during his three-year stint with the Raiders. Though his reception total dipped to 58 in 14 contests in 2017, the 30-year-old -- who combined for 174 catches in 2015 and 2016 -- should benefit from the fact that he now profiles as QB Joe Flacco's top option at wideout, a team context that should generate a decent share of volume and red zone opportunities for Crabtree this coming season.
