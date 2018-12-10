Crabtree caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Crabtree moved the chains a few times with nice catches along the sideline, but he also had an offensive pass interference penalty that stalled a drive in the fourth quarter. He's largely been limited to run blocking since Lamar Jackson (ankle) took over at quarterback, averaging 2.5 catches for 23.8 yards the past four weeks. A friendly Week 15 matchup probably won't make much difference unless Joe Flacco (hip) ends up getting the start.