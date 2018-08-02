Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Held out of Hall of Fame Game

Crabtree isn't in uniform for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Bears, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

In the wake of the Ravens' offseason overhaul at wide receiver, Crabtree is the consensus pick to serve as Joe Flacco's No. 1 option in 2018. That said, Crabtree, along with John Brown and Willie Snead, won't see the field Thursday.

