Crabtree caught one pass (four targets) for 20 yards in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

The only positive that can be said about Crabtree's performance is that at least he didn't go catchless like the week prior. The veteran, along with the rest of Baltimore's starting receiver corp, have seen their fantasy value almost vanish since Lamar Jackson took over as starter. The most you can hope for from Crabtree these days is that he can break free for a big score or see heavy usage around the goal line, neither of which has happened since Week 12 (21 yards and a touchdown). His fortunes are unlikely to change in Week 17's matchup with the Browns.