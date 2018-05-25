Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Impressing Flacco already
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suggested that Crabtree has stood out most among the team's new wide receivers during OTAs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "[Crabtree's] the guy," said Flacco. "Because he's got a little different way that he runs the routes. He's really crafty with it, and he knows when to break away from guys and how to get open"
Baltimore swapped out Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro for Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead -- with Crabtree's three-year, $21 million contract easily ranking first among the bunch. While a clear favorite to lead his new team in targets and red-zone opportunities, the 30-year-old wideout may struggle for efficiency in an offense that produced a league-worst 5.7 yards per pass attempt last season. He seems to be earning Flacco's trust rather quickly, after doing the same with Derek Carr in Oakland the past three years.
