Crabtree caught three of five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 36-21 loss to Carolina.

Crabtree understandably had his lowest targets, catches, and yardage totals since Week 4 on a day in which his offense as a whole struggled mightily for most of the game. The 31-year-old has just one week of more than 66 receiving yards on the year and hasn't been the red-zone target that he was in Oakland. Nevertheless, the Texas Tech product will try and remedy that Week 9 at home against Pittsburgh.