Crabtree caught six of 12 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns.

Crabtree finished as Baltimore's leading receiver, but he'll be kicking himself for dropping what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with one minute left in regulation. The physical wide receiver's crisp route running and ability to create separation should generate a significant number of targets for Crabtree against the Titans in Week 6, but he still hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. The lack of touchdowns is disturbing for a player that scored at least eight times in each of the previous three seasons with the Raiders before coming over to Baltimore.