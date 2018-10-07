Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Leading receiver in Week 5 loss
Crabtree caught six of 12 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Browns.
Crabtree finished as Baltimore's leading receiver, but he'll be kicking himself for dropping what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with one minute left in regulation. The physical wide receiver's crisp route running and ability to create separation should generate a significant number of targets for Crabtree against the Titans in Week 6, but he still hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. The lack of touchdowns is disturbing for a player that scored at least eight times in each of the previous three seasons with the Raiders before coming over to Baltimore.
