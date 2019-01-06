Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Leads fourth-quarter charge
Crabtree brought in two of four targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Crabtree's numbers took a notable hit once Lamar Jackson took over under center during the latter portion of the season, but he reemerged in significant fashion during the Ravens' furious fourth-quarter comeback Sunday. The veteran possession man gained some rare separation down the right sideline on a 31-yard touchdown reception with 6:31 remaining, and he then came back to secure a seven-yard scoring dart from Lamar Jackson with just under two minutes left, bringing Baltimore within six points. Although they'd ultimately fall short in their bid to overtake the Chargers, it was an encouraging finish to the season for Crabtree, who'll look to develop further chemistry with his young quarterback during the coming offseason.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Quiet first season in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Held to one catch•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Shut out in Week 15•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Held in check again•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Gathers 36 yards in win•
-
Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Nabs touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...