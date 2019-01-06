Crabtree brought in two of four targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Crabtree's numbers took a notable hit once Lamar Jackson took over under center during the latter portion of the season, but he reemerged in significant fashion during the Ravens' furious fourth-quarter comeback Sunday. The veteran possession man gained some rare separation down the right sideline on a 31-yard touchdown reception with 6:31 remaining, and he then came back to secure a seven-yard scoring dart from Lamar Jackson with just under two minutes left, bringing Baltimore within six points. Although they'd ultimately fall short in their bid to overtake the Chargers, it was an encouraging finish to the season for Crabtree, who'll look to develop further chemistry with his young quarterback during the coming offseason.