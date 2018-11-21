Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Limited to one catch
Crabtree converted his three targets into a single, seven-yard catch during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bengals.
Lamar Jackson's start brought a lot of excitement to Baltimore, but there's at least one person hoping Joe Flacco (hip) gets better soon. Crabtree was targeted fewer than six times for the first time this season. It's hard to read too much into one game, but the Ravens' run-first approach with Jackson under center and the rookie's apparent rapport with Willie Snead should be noted before placing Crabtree in your lineup. His value depends heavily on who starts Sunday against Oakland, a pass defense that has been so-so this season with 245 yards surrendered per game
