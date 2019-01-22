Crabtree may be released during the offseason, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Limited to a 54-607-3 receiving line and 6.1 yards per target in the first season of a three-year, $21 million contract, Crabtree isn't likely to make it to Year 2 of his deal. He did have a pair of touchdowns grabs in a playoff loss to the Chargers, but he otherwise disappeared once Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco at quarterback. While the 31-year-old wideout shouldn't have much trouble finding a home for 2019, his days as a lead target are probably numbered. A return to Baltimore likely would require accepting a pay cut.