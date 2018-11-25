Crabtree caught three of six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 win over Oakland.

Crabtree's big contribution came early in the fourth quarter when he took a quick slant eight yards for a touchdown -- putting Baltimore up by two scores. The veteran target looked a little better than last year's one-catch performance, but it's been rough lately whether it's been Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco (hip) throwing him the ball. He hasn't topped 35 yards in a game in four contests. Fans would be right to be excited about Crabtree's first touchdown since Week 6, but his overall performance lately should cause alarm. Fortunately, next Sunday brings a matchup against a Falcons defense surrendering 286 yards receiving per game, among the worst in the league.