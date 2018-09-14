Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Posts 56 yards receiving in loss
Crabtree secured five of 10 targets for 56 yards in the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.
The veteran possession receiver served as an effective complement to the speedier John Brown on the night, and his catch total drew even with those of Willie Snead and Javorius Allen for the team lead. Crabtree has hauled in eight receptions over the first pair of games, providing the type of mid-range presence that he's built his NFL reputation on. He'll look to build on the 16 targets he's already logged when the Ravens face off with the Broncos in Week 3.
