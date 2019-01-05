Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Quiet first season in Baltimore
Crabtree caught 54 of 100 targets for 607 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore.
Compared to career norms, this was a disappointing campaign for the veteran receiver, especially in terms of touchdowns. Three touchdowns marked Crabtree's lowest total ever in a full season and he was coming off a streak in which he had at least eight scores in three straight years. Some of Crabtree's lack of production can be attributed to Baltimore's shift to a run-first offense under Lamar Jackson in Week 11, but that doesn't fully excuse his 6.1 YPT mark or his 9.1 percent drop rate. Crabtree is one year into a three-year, $21 million contract with $13 million guaranteed, so he'll likely be back with the team in 2019.
More News
