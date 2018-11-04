Crabtree caught three of seven targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has had Crabtree's number this year, as he managed only three catches for a season-low 29 yards against the Steelers in Week 4. Luckily for Crabtree's owners, these AFC North rivals won't meet again this season barring a possible playoff matchup. After scoring at least eight touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons, the veteran wide receiver heads into Baltimore's Week 10 bye having made just two trips to the end zone.