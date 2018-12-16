Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Shut out in Week 15
Crabtree failed to bring in his only target in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Crabtree was shut out of the stat sheet altogether for the first time this season, with his blanking particularly ill timed considering it came in the heart of the fantasy postseason. Crabtree had actually shown better chemistry with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson than fellow wideout John Brown, as he'd notched a trio of grabs in each of the prior three games. He'll look to bounce back from the forgettable outing against the Chargers in a Week 16 Saturday night matchup.
