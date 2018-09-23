Crabtree caught seven of 10 targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 27-14 win over Denver.

He might have been wearing different colors, but Crabtree frustrated Denver's defense just as he has in recent years with division rival Oakland. The veteran receiver has become something of a security blanket for Joe Flacco despite it being his first season in Baltimore. Albeit with a modest 10.3 yards per catch, he leads the team in catches with 15 and targets with 26. His next challenge will be up against a Steelers defense that has been beaten in the passing game thus far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories