Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Tallies season-high in receiving yards
Crabtree caught six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.
Crabtree got the scoring started by hauling in a four-yard Joe Flacco pass for a first-quarter touchdown. It was a night of seconds for the nine-year veteran as he led the team in receiving for the second time on the year while also scoring his second touchdown. He'll try to keep up the momentum Week 7 against the Saints.
