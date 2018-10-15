Crabtree caught six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Titans.

Crabtree got the scoring started by hauling in a four-yard Joe Flacco pass for a first-quarter touchdown. It was a night of seconds for the nine-year veteran as he led the team in receiving for the second time on the year while also scoring his second touchdown. He'll try to keep up the momentum Week 7 against the Saints.