Ravens' Michael Crabtree: Unlikely to play Saturday
Crabtree isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest at Miami, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Crabtree has reeled off receptions of 29 and 30 yards this preseason, both of them passes from Joe Flacco. If the connection continues into the regular season, Crabtree would be the best bet among the Ravens' new receiving corps to reach 1,000 yards for the third time in his career (and first time since 2016).
