Ravens' Michael Dereus: Heads to Baltimore
Dereus has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens.
As an undrafted free agent joining a crowded receiver room, Dereus will face tough competition to earn a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster. The former Georgetown standout is coming off a strong senior season in which he compiled 41 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns, and he also displayed versatility while working both outside and in the slot. However, he could need to impress on special teams in order to stick with the Ravens.
