Floyd agreed to a deal with the Ravens on Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Floyd spent 2018 in Washington but failed to make much of an impact with 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. The 29-year-old could seemingly carve out a role behind Willie Snead and rookies Marquise Brown (foot) and Miles Boykin, but it's worth remembering Floyd hasn't topped 500 receiving yards since 2015 with the Cardinals.

