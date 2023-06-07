Pierce (biceps), who finished last year on IR, has been spotted working out during Ravens' voluntary OTAs, Jonathan Alfano of Sports Illustrated reports.

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID concerns, the veteran defensive lineman appeared in just 11 games over the past two seasons with elbow and bicep injuries. Pierce told reporters that he's feeling healthy once again and on a mission to "...finish[ing] all 17 games, playoffs, all that," this upcoming season. The 6-foot, 340-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 71 games in his career for Baltimore and Minnesota, tallying 177 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.