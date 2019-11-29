Play

Pierce (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce missed the last two games with the ankle issue, but he practiced fully Friday and appears likely to return this week. The 27-year-old should reclaim to his starting role against the 49ers, assuming he suits up.

