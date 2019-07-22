Pierce (undisclosed) was removed from the non-football injury (NFI) list after passing a physical and will be available for Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Pierce's time on the NFI lasted just two days, as the Ravens were apparently going to keep him inactive until he was back in shape after failing to take part in minicamp last month due to conditioning issues. Pierce is believed to be in line for a contract extension at some point this offseason, and the defensive lineman being cleared to practice should help expedite that process.