Pierce (biceps) is debating whether to have season-ending surgery, or to rehab and play through the injury according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Pierce suffered a torn bicep in the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Patriots on Sunday. He was scheduled to undergo further testing Wednesday, which will likely aid him in making that decision. If Pierce opts to rehab and play though the injury it is unclear how much time, if any, that he'll miss.