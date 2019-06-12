Pierce was not allowed to practice Wednesday due to conditioning issues, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Pierce skipped all of the voluntary workouts this spring and reportedly showed up to minicamp this week looking heavier than his 340-pound roster weight. Conditioning has apparently never been an issue before in Pierce's career, so this situation might be more of a disappointment than an actual concern for his job status. When healthy, Pierce is considered to be one of the better run defenders in the league.

