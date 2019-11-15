Play

Pierce (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't practiced this week but apparently still has a chance to suit up this weekend. Coach John Harbaugh said at the start of the week that Pierce was day-to-day after X-rays came back negative, and it appears he's still carrying that designation.

