Play

Head coach John Harbaugh said Pierce (ankle) is "day-to-day" after X-rays returned negative, Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Pierce was removed from Sunday's game against the Bengals after just three defensive snaps, but it looks like he'll have a shot to play in Week 11 against Houston.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories