Play

Pierce (ankle) was limited during Friday's practice.

Pierce missed Baltimore's last game and has practiced on a limited basis all week, so there's definitely a chance that he'll be unable to go Monday against the Rams, but there are still two practices left for him to get reps in. If Pierce sits, expect Domata Peko to see an uptick in his snap count.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories