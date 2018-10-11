Pierce (foot) sat out of Thursday's practice and is walking with a noticeable limp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce is a staple for the Ravens' run defense, although he has just three tackles in three games. If he misses Week 6 against the Titans, expect Chris Wormley and Willie Henry to be tasked with slowing down runningbacks Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis.

