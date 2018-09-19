Pierce is dealing with a foot injury and sat out Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce -- who played in 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps Thursday against the Bengals -- seemingly injured his foot during the contest, though the extent of his injury is unknown. We'll continue to monitor his status as the week progresses, but if he's unable to go, expect Chris Wormley to see an increased workload.

