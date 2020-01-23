Ravens' Michael Pierce: Musters 35 stops in 2019
Pierce recorded 35 tackles (19 solo), a half-sack and one recovered fumble across 14 regular-season games in 2019.
Pierce missed two contests with an ankle injury in 2019, but he otherwise reliably drew the start at nose tackle for Baltimore. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
