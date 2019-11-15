Play

Pierce (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Coach John Harbaugh said earlier Friday that Pierce would be considered a game-time decision, but the fact he hasn't practiced this week leaves him unlikely to play. Recently-signed Domata Peko could see some reps at nose tackle in his potential absence.

