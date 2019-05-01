Pierce (elbow) officially signed his restricted free agent tender Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Pierce is now set to make just over $3 million in the wake of a season that saw him grade out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked run defender among defensive lineman and the sixth-ranked defensive lineman overall. With Brandon Williams still around to take some attention away, Pierce is primed to continue his productive ways as the anchor of the Ravens defense. However, it's not clear where the 26-year-old stands in his recovery from a dislocated elbow he suffered in Baltimore's playoff loss to the Chargers.

