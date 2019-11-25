Play

Pierce (ankle) is officially inactive for Monday's clash with the Rams.

Pierce game into the game carrying a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't quite a surprise. It will be the second straight game missed for the nose tackle, and his his stead, look for Domata Peko and Brandon Williams to fill across the defensive line Monday.

