Ravens' Michael Pierce: Placed on NFI list
The Ravens have placed Pierce on the non-football injury (NFI) list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Baltimore has one of the toughest conditioning tests in the league and often utilizes the NFI for players that can't meet the standard at the beginning of training camp. Pierce drew some unwanted attention back in June when he was removed from the practice field at mandatory minicamp after showing up overweight. Listed at 6-foot, 340 pounds, he's one of the better run-stuffing tackles in the NFL and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The Ravens presumably want him to get in better shape before they engage in serious discussions for a contract extension.
