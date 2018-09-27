Ravens' Michael Pierce: Practices in full Thursday
Pierce (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Pierce was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he should be ready to play in Sunday's divisional matchup with the Steelers. Pierce, however, is a depth option on the Ravens' defense and will likely continue playing limited snaps for the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.