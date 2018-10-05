Ravens' Michael Pierce: Questionable for Week 5
Pierce (foot) is listed as questionable for Baltimore's Week 5 contest against the Browns.
Pierce is still plagued by a foot injury he sustained in mid-September, although he did manage to log 17 snaps in last week's game against the Steelers. The Samford product practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday but didn't practice at all Friday.
