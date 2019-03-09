Pierce (elbow) received a second-round tender Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Extending Pierce appears to be one of the Ravens' top priorities this offseason, as the 340-pound nose tackle has developed into one of the team's key pieces on defense. The possibility of paying a second-round pick might not scare off a prospective team in free agency, so it wouldn't be surprising if Pierce does generate some interest on the open market should he fail to secure a long-term deal with the Ravens.

