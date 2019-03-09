Ravens' Michael Pierce: Receives second-round tender
Pierce (elbow) received a second-round tender Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Extending Pierce appears to be one of the Ravens' top priorities this offseason, as the 340-pound nose tackle has developed into one of the team's key pieces on defense. The possibility of paying a second-round pick might not scare off a prospective team in free agency, so it wouldn't be surprising if Pierce does generate some interest on the open market should he fail to secure a long-term deal with the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...